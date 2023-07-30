Kandhamal: Minor molested, Accused beaten to death by victim’s father and uncle

Kandhamal: The father and the uncle of the victim beat the miscreant to death. Later, they went and surrendered themselves to the police.

minor molested in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: In a shocking turn of events, a man molested an eight year old minor. Finding the girl alone at home, the accused took advantage of the situation and molested her. The incident took place at a house near the Sikabadi village in Raikia town of the district.

Outraged by this heinous act, the father and the uncle of the victim took the matter into their own hands. They beat the miscreant to death, and later surrendered to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Niru Paul. He was a resident of Chhattisgarh and worked as mixer machine operator. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

