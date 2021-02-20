Kandhamal: Jalespeta Ashram Swamiji Jivan Muktananda Puri receives death threats

By WCE 5

Kandhamal: Jivan Muktananda Puri, the Swamiji of Jivan Muktananda Ashram in Jalespeta in in this district has reportedly received death threats.

As per reports, a person made a phone call to Swamiji and introduced himself as a naxal. He threatened him to kill. He also threatened to destroy the Sanskrit Kanyashrama of Shankaracharya.

Following the threatening, a complaint was lodged at Tumudibandha Police station in this matter.

The person on the phone reportedly threatened to kill Swamiji within four days and intimidated to destroy the Sanskit Kanyashrama. Accordingly, security of the Ashram was beefed up. Police are investigating the matter.

You might also like
Business

Price Continues To Rise In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

State

Odisha Youth Found Lying In Pool Of Blood At Jeypore

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Appeals To Citizens To Follow Covid19 Guidelines

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.