Kandhamal: Jivan Muktananda Puri, the Swamiji of Jivan Muktananda Ashram in Jalespeta in in this district has reportedly received death threats.

As per reports, a person made a phone call to Swamiji and introduced himself as a naxal. He threatened him to kill. He also threatened to destroy the Sanskrit Kanyashrama of Shankaracharya.

Following the threatening, a complaint was lodged at Tumudibandha Police station in this matter.

The person on the phone reportedly threatened to kill Swamiji within four days and intimidated to destroy the Sanskit Kanyashrama. Accordingly, security of the Ashram was beefed up. Police are investigating the matter.