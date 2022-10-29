Kandhamal: G. Udayagiri records the lowest temperature in the state

Bhubaneswar: People of the state are rejoicing the arrival of winter as temperatures are dropping steadily in various parts of Odisha. Kandhamal district has recorded the lowest temperature in the state.

Various places in the district are experiencing dense fog early in the morning. Places such as Kandhamal district like Phulbani, Chakapada, Tikabali, Phiringia, G. Udayagiri, Kotagada, Belaghara, etc are experiencing heavy fog.

G. Udayagiri of Kandhamal district has been determined to be the coldest city in the state.

People are utilising the cold winter mornings to the fullest. There is heavy footfall on the roads, fitness parks, and field where people are crowding to get in some morning exercise in the pleasant weather.