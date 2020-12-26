Kandhamal Experiences Cold Wave Along With Dense Fog, Mercury Dips Below 6°C

Bhubaneswar: The state is trembling with extreme cold. The people of Odisha have been seen suffering a lot due to the severe cold weather.

The mercury has dipped below 4 degree Celsius in Kandhamal district of Odisha. By 7 pm in the evening severe winter is being felt along with the dense fog in the district.

As a result, the roads and shops are closed during evening. The dense fog has also disrupted the vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, locals are enjoying the chilly winter mornings.

The temperature in Phulbani and Daringbadi stands at 8 degree Celsius.