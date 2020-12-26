cold wave and fog in kandhamal
Dense Fog Envelopes Odisha (File Photo)

Kandhamal Experiences Cold Wave Along With Dense Fog, Mercury Dips Below 6°C

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The state is trembling with extreme cold. The people of Odisha have been seen suffering a lot due to the severe cold weather.

The mercury has dipped below 4 degree Celsius in Kandhamal district of Odisha. By 7 pm in the evening severe winter is being felt along with the dense fog in the district.

As a result, the roads and shops are closed during evening. The dense fog has also disrupted the vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, locals are enjoying the chilly winter mornings.

The temperature in Phulbani and Daringbadi stands at 8 degree Celsius.

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1857

State

334 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,28,201

State

Bear, Her Cub Killed In Road Accident In Odisha

State

Nuasahi Declared As Containment Zone After One Person Succumb,14 Test Covid-19…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.