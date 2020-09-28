kalpataru ojha expelled

Kalpataru Ojha Expelled From BJD Due To ‘Anti-Party Activities’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has expelled Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) general secretary Kalpataru Ojha today. 

Kalpataru was recently appointed as General Secretary of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD).

The expulsion from the party came after Ojha was allegedly involved in some ‘anti-party activities’. 

It is noteworthy that Kalpatru had tendered his resignation from his post expressing displeasure over the recent selection of candidates. 

