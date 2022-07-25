Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter passes away: condolence messages pour in

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident Kalinga TV’s Reporter for Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district of Odisha Dushmanta Mohanty was killed in a road accident on Monday when he was on his way to the Collector’s grievance cell for collection of news. After knowing about death of Mohanty, Odisha Mo Parivar’s Cuttack city convenor Ranjan Biswal reached SCB Medical and paid tribute. Odisha Mo Parivar provided a vehicle to take the body to Mohanty’s native village.

Following the sad demise of Mohanty, condolence messages poured in.

Kalinga TV’s CMD Himansu Sekhar Khatua condoled the sad demise of Mohanty.

ଢ଼େଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କାମାକ୍ଷାନଗର ଅଞ୍ଚଳର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଯୁବ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ଦୁଷ୍ମନ୍ତ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ଭାବେ ସେ କରିଥିବା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇ ରହିବ । ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 25, 2022

Saddened by the death of the working journalist Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter and condoled sad demise of Dushmanta Mohanty.

Also, Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick condoled demise of Mohanty. Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain also condoled death of the Kalinga TV Reporter.

ଏକ ସଡକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ଟିଭି କାମାକ୍ଷାନଗର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ଦୁଷ୍ମନ୍ତ ମହାନ୍ତି ଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ପାଇ ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ସାହସ ଓ ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ। — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) July 25, 2022

Besides, Mohanty’s colleagues at Kalinga TV and K News condoled death of their dear colleague and offered silent prayer for the departed soul.