Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter passes away: condolence messages pour in

By WCE 5
Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter passes away: condolence messages

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident Kalinga TV’s Reporter for Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district of Odisha Dushmanta Mohanty was killed in a road accident on Monday when he was on his way to the Collector’s grievance cell for collection of news. After knowing about death of Mohanty, Odisha Mo Parivar’s Cuttack city convenor Ranjan Biswal reached SCB Medical and paid tribute. Odisha Mo Parivar provided a vehicle to take the body to Mohanty’s native village.

Following the sad demise of Mohanty, condolence messages poured in.

Kalinga TV’s CMD Himansu Sekhar Khatua condoled the sad demise of Mohanty.

Saddened by the death of the working journalist Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter and condoled sad demise of Dushmanta Mohanty.

Also, Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick condoled demise of Mohanty. Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain also condoled death of the Kalinga TV Reporter.

Besides, Mohanty’s colleagues at Kalinga TV and K News condoled death of their dear colleague and offered silent prayer for the departed soul.

Also read: Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter Dushmanta Mohanty passes away in road accident

You might also like
State

Odisha waives off Rs 61 lakh to be paid by Navi Mumbai Corporation

State

KISS Celebrates Draupadi Murmu’s Swearing-In as President with Gusto

State

Brown sugar worth Rs 6 lakh seized, 2 including woman held in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Twin City Covid 19 Update: Positive cases significantly decline in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.