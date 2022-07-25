Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter Dushmanta Mohanty passes away in road accident

Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter passed away

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, Dushmana Mohanty passed away in a road mishap on Monday. He met an accident today morning near Bhuban Police Station after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Dushmana Mohanty. He was a reporter of Kalinga TV and K News for Kamakhyanagar.

As per reports, today morning Dushmanta was on his way to the Collector’s office to cover news for the citizens’ grievance redressal by the Collector when his bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in front of Bhuban Police Station.

Mohanty was then rushed to Bhuban hospital in critical condition. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, he was declared dead at the hospital by the doctors.

A pal of gloom has descended among his colleagues of Kalinga TV following the sad demise of the journalist.

