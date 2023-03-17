Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Kalinga TV’s conclave ‘Pragati Pathe Odisha’ to be held tomorrow

Through this conclave, Kalinga TV will keep in front of you how far Odisha has progressed and what are the challenges it faces for its development.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Pragati Pathe Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is changing as Time is changes. Odisha is the land of possibility and opportunity. Its art, culture and heritage have given a unique identity to Odisha. But now Odisha is creating a new history in the field of industrialization with socio-economic development. As the State is moving forward with new confidence, Odisha’s leading TV channel Kalinga TV is all set to conduct a conclave tomorrow.

Following its founder Dr. Achyuta Samant’s advice on the positive, constructive and suggestive nature of news, the Bhubaneswar-based TV channel has been catering to the needs of the society ever since it was launched on July 15, 2015.

Take a look

Odisha MLAs urge govt to hike old age, widow pensions

5T Secretary V K Pandian visits Nabarangpur district for field…

Through this conclave, Kalinga TV will keep in front of you how far Odisha has progressed and what are the challenges it faces for its development.

The conclave is slated to be held at Mayfair between 11 AM and 4 PM tomorrow. It will have four sessions on ‘Big Industry Big Investment,’ ‘Huge Demand Of Odisha Brand,’ ‘Healthcare At Your Fingertips’ and ‘Role of Startups in Regional Development.’

Eminent personalities like Prabodh Mohanty, Managing Director of SN Mohanty Group, Prashant Hota, the Odisha Head of Corporate Communication function of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), Gajanan S. Kale, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), Tapan Kumar Chand, Vedanta Ltd’s Resident Director of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Subhendra Nayak, the Additional Secretary of Industry department of Odisha, Robin Bhattnagar, the Group Head & HR of Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd, Susanta Kumar Panda. Managing Director of Jay Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd, KIMS Pro-Vice-Chancellor CBK Mohanty and others are scheduled to attend the conclave as panelists and throw lights on their respective sessions.

Subadh Nayak 8613 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Non-availability of vehicles due to drivers’ strike in Odisha forces groom to…

State

OSL Director Charchit Mishra Bags ET’s “Influential Personality Award East 2023”

State

Odisha Home Guard salary: SC asks govt to pay Rs 533 per day 

State

These districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7