Kalinga TV’s conclave ‘Pragati Pathe Odisha’ to be held tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is changing as Time is changes. Odisha is the land of possibility and opportunity. Its art, culture and heritage have given a unique identity to Odisha. But now Odisha is creating a new history in the field of industrialization with socio-economic development. As the State is moving forward with new confidence, Odisha’s leading TV channel Kalinga TV is all set to conduct a conclave tomorrow.

Following its founder Dr. Achyuta Samant’s advice on the positive, constructive and suggestive nature of news, the Bhubaneswar-based TV channel has been catering to the needs of the society ever since it was launched on July 15, 2015.

Through this conclave, Kalinga TV will keep in front of you how far Odisha has progressed and what are the challenges it faces for its development.

The conclave is slated to be held at Mayfair between 11 AM and 4 PM tomorrow. It will have four sessions on ‘Big Industry Big Investment,’ ‘Huge Demand Of Odisha Brand,’ ‘Healthcare At Your Fingertips’ and ‘Role of Startups in Regional Development.’

Eminent personalities like Prabodh Mohanty, Managing Director of SN Mohanty Group, Prashant Hota, the Odisha Head of Corporate Communication function of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), Gajanan S. Kale, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), Tapan Kumar Chand, Vedanta Ltd’s Resident Director of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Subhendra Nayak, the Additional Secretary of Industry department of Odisha, Robin Bhattnagar, the Group Head & HR of Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd, Susanta Kumar Panda. Managing Director of Jay Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd, KIMS Pro-Vice-Chancellor CBK Mohanty and others are scheduled to attend the conclave as panelists and throw lights on their respective sessions.

