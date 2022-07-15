Kalinga TV Observes 8th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s leading TV channel Kalinga TV observed its 8th Foundation Day today. The anniversary which was kept a low-key affair for the last two years due to COVID pandemic was observed in grand way at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.

Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Managing Director (MD) Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, Chief Editor Soumyajit Pattnaik, shared the dais.

People from all walks of life including politicians and MLAs took part in the annual event of the Kalinga TV.

In his address, Dr. Achyuta Samanta thanked the numerous viewers and well-wishers of Kalinga TV on this occasion. He also expressed his gratitude to the staff and reporters of Kalinga TV for working hard and maintaining the core value of the positive, constructive and suggestive nature of news telecast.

On this occasion, Achyuta Samanta also congratulated and felicitated the Himanshu Sekhar Khatua for his new appointment as Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata.

Chief editor Soumyajit Pattnaik thanked founder Dr. Samanta for his incessant cooperation. He also thanked reporters who are working in the field despite Corona wreaking havoc in the State. Madhusmita Sarangi, HR conferred the vote of thanks.

Founded on July 15, 2015, the Bhubaneswar-based TV channel has been catering to the needs of the society without getting diverted from its aim positive, constructive and suggestive nature of news.