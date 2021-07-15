Kalinga TV Observes 7th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s leading TV channel Kalinga TV observed its 7th Foundation Day on Thursday. The anniversary which was kept a low-key affair due to COVID pandemic was observed virtually.

Only a few dignitaries including founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Managing Director (MD) Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, Chief Editor Soumyajit Pattnaik attended the event by following the COVID norms.

People related to the channel from across the State and country joined the observation virtually from their places.

MD Himanshu Sekhar Khatua gave the welcome and introductory speech.

In his address, Dr. Achyuta Samanta thanked the numerous viewers and well-wishers of Kalinga TV on this occasion. He also expressed his gratitude to the staff and reporters of Kalinga TV for working hard and maintaining the core value of the positive, constructive and suggestive nature of news telecast.

Chief editor Soumyajit Pattnaik thanked founder Dr. Samanta for his incessant cooperation. He also thanked reporters who are working in the field despite Corona wreaking havoc in the State.

Himanshu Pati Mishra, editor of knewsodisha.com offered the vote of thanks.

Founded on July 15, 2015, the Bhubaneswar-based TV channel has been catering to the needs of the society without getting diverted from its aim positive, constructive and suggestive nature of news.