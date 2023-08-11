Kalinga TV impact: Injured Dahuka of Taladhwaja chariot gets financial assistance

Puri: The district Collector of Puri in Odisha has sanctioned Rs 30 thousand from the District Red Cross Fund towards treatment of the critically injured Dahuka of Taladhwaja chariot. The news about injury of Madhab Pradhan, who acts as the Dahuka of Lord Balabhadra’s Chariot Taladhwaja during the famous Rath Yatra, was published in Kalinga TV portal.

After the article was published, within no time, today only the district administration look into the matter and took appropriate steps. Puri Collector reportedly sanctioned Rs 30,000 from the District Red Cross fund.

As per the direction of Additional DM Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Sukanta Kumar Dash, DPO of District Emergency Office, accompanied by Aditya Kumar Baral, Shyama Mohapatra of Red Cross went to the house of Pradhan in Mangarajpur and handed over the money to the victim’s wife Tikina Pradhan. While the sum of money was provided with the direction of the District Collector, he has reportedly also requested the Government to sanction more money.

It is to be noted that Madhab Pradhan acts as the Dahuka of Lord Balabhadra’s chariot in Puri on the Rath Yatra and Bahuda. Last Sunday he got critically injured in a road accident. Since then he has been getting treated at a hospital. This news had been published in Kalinga TV and thankfully the administration has taken a quick action in this case.