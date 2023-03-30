Kalinga TV Impact: Agriculture Minister directs CDAO Balasore to inquire about Pentatomid bug

Bhubaneswar: After the news of unidentified species of insects was reported on Kalinga tv, Odisha Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has directed Chief District Agriculture Minister (CDAO) Balasore to inquire about it in Jambeswarpur under Genguti panchayat of the district.

The Minister also said that a team of officials had visited the site and informed that till date no crop damage or health injury of locals has been reported. Also, spraying of recommended insecticide is being done to restrict entry of the bugs into the crop fields.

The people of Jambeswar village had alleged that a swarm of Pentatomid bug has triggered fear and panic among the villagers.

They have complained that they are unable to come out of their homes due to the invasion by insects. They are also having problems eating and drinking water as everything is infested by these insects.

However, after Kalinga TV had highlighted the issue Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain took a serious note of the issue and directed the CDAO to look into the matter.