Kalinga TV hosts ‘Pancham Pali Vikas Pali’ Conclave in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: KalingaTV is hosting a ‘Pancham Pali Vikas Pali’ Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The conclave has been graced by many dignitaries.

Eminent personalities like Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Food Supply Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, SDC Adviser Pradeep Majhi. E&IT Secretary Manoj Mishra, Shreemayee Mishra, (Chairman of the OB&OCWW Board), Mission Shakti advisor Geeta Bastia, DLF president Meenakshi Prushty, Kabitha Sahu also attended the conclave.

The Panchama Pali Bikasa Ra Pali conclave began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The theme of the conclave was Odisha on the path of development in the 5th term of BJD (Panchama Pali Bikasa Ra Pali).

Shreemayee Mishra said that mission Shakti is a wonderful gift of the Chief Minister to the women of the state and it empowers women throughout the year. She also added that around 70 lakh women are working under this flagship programme.

Similarly, Mission Shakti advisor Geeta Bastia said in her speech that ‘Women’s empowerment is the Chief Minister’s objective’.

“Mission Shakti gave us confidence, it taught us to save money, the bank also realized that we are regular in paying back the loans that we had taken. Around 32,000 have been formed in Puri district”, said Minakshi Prushty DLF President.

In the second session was on ‘5T is an innovative initiative’. The conclave was attended by Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that Naveen Patnaik has been winning continuously by bringing development to the people of the lower level. The poor people have hope and love for the Chief Minister. He said that Amritkal has started yesterday for Odisha, the people will taste Amrit period by 2047.

Ranendra Pratap said Chief Minister works with purpose and plan. For example the 5T campaign has brought administration closer to the people. The minister further added that Naveen Patnaik is the only Chief Minster who is providing loans to farmers at 0% interest. “Odisha’s GDP has increased from Rs 52,352 crore to Rs 65,963 crore. And 96 Lakh Biju Health Cards distributed in 2 months during Covid crisis, this is a major initiative of my government and 5T, he added in his speech.

He spoke about how Bhubaneswar has become the education hub with students flocking to the city from all corners of the country to study.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare of Osiha said in his speech that this phase of Odisha Government is that of lightning-fast development and this has been possible only due to the 5T initiative of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha is number one in the successful implementation of the food security scheme in the country. Many other dignitaries has also spoke about the development of the state during CM Naveen Patnaik’s ruling.

Following founder Dr. Achyuta Samant’s vision to form a positive, constructive and suggestive media house, the Odisha-based TV channel has been catering to the needs of the society ever since its inception on July 15, 2015.

Through this conclave, Kalinga TV will keep in front of you how far Odisha has progressed and what are the challenges it faces for its development. The conclave is being held at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.