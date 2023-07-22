Kalinga TV Chief Editor Soumyajit Pattnaik felicitated with ‘Odisha Journalism Award’

Soumyajit Patnaik felicitated with ‘Odisha Journalism Award

New Delhi: Soumyajit Pattnaik, the Chief Editor of Odisha’s leading Television channel Kalinga TV was felicitated with the prestigious ‘Odisha Journalism Award’ 2023 in a special programme organised by the ‘Pallibani’ at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan handed over the award. Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Patanjali Ayurveda Chairman Balkrushna attended the event as special guests.

Besides Kalinga TV Chief Editor Mr Pattnaik three other senior journalists were also honoured with ‘Odisha Journalism Award’.

The other three working journalists who were awarded are Bhabani Shankar Tripathi of ‘The Sambad’, Manoranjan Joshi of OTV and Sudip Kumar Rout of ‘The Prameya News’ and Argus News Executive Editor Durgashish.

Apart from this, senior journalist Sarada Lahangir was honoured with the “Pratibha Patnaik Utkarsha Sambadikata Purashkar” (Pratibha Patnaik Excellent Journalism Award), which was initiated this year to honour women journalists by Pallibani.

