Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020 to be held on January 10

Bhubaneswar: The 5th State level Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020 and musical extravaganza ‘HOPE’ will be held here on Friday. Organised by leading cultural organization ‘Sanskruti O Sanskruti’ in collaboration with Hadibandhu Hali Foundation the event will be held at Jaydev Bhawan at 6 pm tomorrow.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Baba Ramnarayan Das Maharaj and I & PR minister Raghunandan Das will grace the occasion as the honourable guests.

Here is the list of Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020 awardees:

Bhagirathi Mahasuara (Litterateur)

Sanjay Lath (Entrepreneur)

Siddhant Mohapatra (Film actor)

Manaswini Sahu (Administrator)

Premanjan Parida (Stage artiste)

Himansu Sekhar Khatua (Film director)

Pratibharani Mohanty (Social worker)

Sneha Mishra (Educationist)

The birth day of young violin player Rakesh Biswal will also be observed on this occasion.

President of Hadibandhu Hali Foundation Pradosh Pattnaik, secretary Dr. Minakshi Dash and secretary of Sanskruti O Sanskruti Dillip Hali intimated about the occasion.