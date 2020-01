Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020: Film director Himansu Khatua awarded

Bhubaneswar: The 5th State level Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020 held here on Friday. Organised by leading cultural organization ‘Sanskruti O Sanskruti’ in collaboration with Hadibandhu Hali Foundation national award winning film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua was awarded with the Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020 in a glittering event held at Jaydev Bhawan. Seven other dignitaries from different fields were also awarded on this occasion.

Other than Khatua, Bhagirathi Mahasuara (Litterateur), Sanjay Lath (Entrepreneur), Siddhant Mohapatra (Film actor), Manaswini Sahu (Administrator), Premanjan Parida (Stage artiste), Pratibharani Mohanty (Social worker) and Sneha Mishra (Educationist) were also conferred with the Kalinga Pratibha Samman 2020 during this occasion.

The birth day of young violin player Rakesh Biswal was also observed during the event. Later he played a few soulful tracks with violin.

President of Hadibandhu Hali Foundation Pradosh Pattnaik, Baba Ramnarayan Das Maharaj and secretary of Sanskruti O Sanskruti Dillip Hali were present on this occasion.