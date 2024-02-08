Kalinga Literary Festival to begin from tomorrow

New Delhi: The tenth edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will begin in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow. Odisha Chie Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the festival virtually.

‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century,’ is the theme of this year’s Kalinga Literary Festival which will continue till February 11.

According to sources, 300 speakers from four nations, including Japan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are slated to be part of the Kalinga Literary Festival. The list of speakers include Arundhathi Subramaniam, Sandeep Bamzai, Sitakanta Mohapatra, Amish Tripathi, Paramita Satapathy, Usha Uthup, Uday Prakash, K.R Meera, Dr Hindol Sengupta, Milee Ashwarya, Yatish Kumar, Maria Goretti, Koral Dasgupta, Nila Madhab Panda and Sudharsan Pattnaik among others.

There will be 250 sessions which will explore diverse topics ranging from democracy and digital revolutions to cultural nationalism and climate justice.

The festival will also unveil over 30 new literary works and scholarly monographs and the winners of the Kalinga Book Awards will be announced on February 11. Four women writers namely Nasira Sharma, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, Prof. Beena Poudyal and Radhika Iyengar will be given the Kalinga Literary Awards in their respective categories.

