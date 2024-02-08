Kalinga Literary Festival to begin from tomorrow

New Delhi: The tenth edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will begin in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow. Odisha Chie Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the festival virtually.
‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century,’ is the theme of this year’s Kalinga Literary Festival which will continue till February 11.
According to sources, 300 speakers from four nations, including Japan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are slated to be part of the Kalinga Literary Festival. The list of speakers include Arundhathi Subramaniam, Sandeep Bamzai, Sitakanta Mohapatra, Amish Tripathi, Paramita Satapathy, Usha Uthup, Uday Prakash, K.R Meera, Dr Hindol Sengupta, Milee Ashwarya, Yatish Kumar, Maria Goretti, Koral Dasgupta, Nila Madhab Panda and Sudharsan Pattnaik among others.
There will be 250 sessions which will explore diverse topics ranging from democracy and digital revolutions to cultural nationalism and climate justice.
The festival will also unveil over 30 new literary works and scholarly monographs and the winners of the Kalinga Book Awards will be announced on February 11. Four women writers namely Nasira Sharma, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, Prof. Beena Poudyal and Radhika Iyengar will be given the Kalinga Literary Awards in their respective categories.
Know the broader objectives of the Kalinga Literary Festival:
- To engage with national literary traditions and genres to foster mutual learning.
- To create a national and global level platform for emerging literary genres
- To inspires, train young and aspiring authors to emerge as torch bearers of literary traditions
- To encourage dialogue of literature with the policy makers, activists, artists and leaders.
- To highlight the rich legacy of Odia language and cultural legacy of Odisha and promote the Bhubaneswar city as a focal point of new creative and intellectual energy.
- To promote and further the cause of Odia Literature in Indian languages and in English.
- To bring into focus the need for an active interaction among local, national, and foreign lan-guages and cultures.
- To create a platform for artistes from different creative fields to interact with each other and share their work among themselves and with their readers/audiences.
- To provide and an opportunity for writers to interact with publishers