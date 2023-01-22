Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) organizes mega Parents’ meet

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) organised a mega Guardians’ meet here on Sunday, with the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta expressing his heartfelt gratitude to them for their support and affection that has made it renowned the world over.

The event was attended by 60,000 parents, 30,000 students along with proud alumni. Dr Samanta said the gathering witnessed was 20,000 more than the previous event.

“We started KISS with only 125 tribal students from Mayurbhanj district way back in 1992-93. Today 30,000 students have passed out from the institute and another 30,000 students are pursuing their education. Each of the students passing out from here is inspiring the entire village to seek education. All the students passing out are becoming good citizens of the country,” Dr Samanta said in his address.

On the occasion, he felicitated two proud alumni for their achievements. They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service Examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as Rugby coach.

Expressing his thanks to all the parents who came from across Odisha and from Assam, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Dr Samanta said he would visit the Koraput district soon to lay the foundation stone for the upcoming hospital and school.

The Guardians’ meet gave a perfect occasion for the parents to meet their children, staff and be apprised about the latest developments in the campus. KISS has made elaborate arrangements for the parents to attend the meeting.

Hailing the Founder’s commitment to the cause of tribal education from an early age, the parents said that he showed the courage to establish KISS and mainstream the tribal communities.

President of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal called upon the students to always look after their parents and never forget their roots, their village and become good human beings.

Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi said Dr Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community through education-led socio-economic development. CEO of KISS Dr. Prashant Kumar Routray said the Founder has realised the dreams of the tribal communities for the education of the children. He said 10,000 students are studying in satellite centres through five district-level schools and more would be coming up.