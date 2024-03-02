Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences receives National Award

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), KIIT Deemed to be University, renowned for its exceptional dental education, has once again made headlines by clinching prestigious national award in the realm of social service and humanitarian contributions, the Dr. Kedar N. Rustagi Award by International College of Dentists (ICD)

KIDS was bestowed with the coveted Dr. Kedar N. Rustagi Award, the highest social honor in the country for the best contribution to promoting good oral health in the public and providing dental treatment to the rural & underprivileged people in society at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Dwarka, New Delhi.

This award recognizes individuals and institutions that demonstrate unwavering commitment to selfless service, irrespective of race, occupation, position, gender, or religion1. KIDS’ tireless efforts in uplifting communities, providing dental care to underserved populations, and promoting oral health awareness have earned them this remarkable accolade.

Dr. Jugajyoti Pathi, Director (Administration) at KIDS, emerged as a beacon of compassion and leadership. His relentless dedication to humanitarian causes has left an indelible mark on the dental fraternity in India. Dr. Pathi’s initiatives, such as organizing free dental camps, supporting marginalized communities, and advocating for oral hygiene education, exemplify the spirit of service that this award celebrates.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS congratulated Dr. Pathy for this success. He also thanked Dr. Aswini Kumar Kar, Principal, and Dr. Sangamesh N. C., Vice Principal.

