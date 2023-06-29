Kalinga Bharati Community Radio at 90.0 FM launched in KIIT campus

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Bharati 90.0 FM Community Radio has officially started broadcasting from Thursday. During the launching ceremony at KIIT Campus today Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta launched the community radio station in the presence of local corporator Preetinanda Routray, Mihir Kumar Rout and Gajendra Jena, a prominent person of Patia region, among others from Chandaka, Andharua, Daruthenga and Patharagadia areas.

On this occasion Dr Samanta informed that various information and entertainment can be provided through this radio station to the people of the area of 25 square kilometers. Apart from this, he said that this radio will work towards regional development by creating awareness among the local people.

Among others, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua, KIIT University Chancellor Prof. Sasmita Samantha, Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharanjit Singh, Prof. Gyana Ranjan Mohanty and Chief of Kalinga Bharati Community Radio Anadi Puhan were prominent attendees.