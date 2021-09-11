KALIA scheme in Odisha: CM Releases Rs 742 Crore assistance to farmers on Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance of Rs 742.58 crore to farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on the occasion of Nuakhai festival today.

According to reports, Patnaik disbursed Rs 3,000 each to the bank accounts of 37,12,914 small farmers to carry out agricultural activities for Rabi crops.

Before disbursing the money, the Chief Minister wished the farmers on the auspicious day, through video conferencing, and stated ‘Nuakhai’ is the festival of worshipping land and they are the biggest worshippers.

Mentioning that the issues affecting farmers could not be ignored Patnaik said he has been in touch with the Centre to resolve the fertilizer shortage. He added the State government has been drawing the attention of the Centre on MSP and crop insurance.

The Chief Minister expect there will be improvement in agricultural activities as rain has been occurring in sufficient quantity in the past few days, adding that there was a rain deficit in some districts in August.

The government has been keeping an eye on the situation and in touch with Field Officers of the Agriculture department. He advised farmers to work under the guidance of the department.

Since the pandemic, the State government has disbursed over Rs 3,200 crore to the farmers under KALIA scheme.

Some farmers also praised the State government and the KALIA scheme as it helps them financially due to which they no more depend on loans from moneylenders. Lasima Biswal of Bargarh, Makardhwaj Mendali of Sambalpur, Rajkumar Pradhan and Paramananda Majhi from Balangir district praised KALIA scheme.

Agriculture And Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Agriculture Secretary VK Vasisth and senior officials were among others who were present during the programme.