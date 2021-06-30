KALIA scheme in Odisha: 18 lakh landless farmers get Rs 386 Cr Covid assistance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday provided Rs 386 crore to around 18 lakh landless farmers of the State as the Chief Minister’s Covid Assistance.

The Chief Minister disbursed the money to the landless farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Patnaik while announcing about the State government’s move through video conferencing this evening informed that each landless farmer would receive Rs 1,000 additional assistance apart from an installment of the financial assistance under the provision of KALIA scheme.

The money has been transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through DBT, he added.

