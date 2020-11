Cuttack: Kali puja in Cuttack shall be observed amid strict Covid regulations and restrictions said the Cuttack DCP, Pratik Singh today.

15 platoons of police force shall be deployed for law enforcement, added the DCP.

He also informed that 50 officials have been engaged for this purpose.

It is to be noted that, the firecracker shops shall be allowed to be opened only if they have a license.