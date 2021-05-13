Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre situated at Bhubaneswar has predicted that Kalbaisakhi may occur from today in various parts of Odisha.

Rain and thunderstorms might be experienced in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Kandhamal.

The MeT department has further informed that the sea breeze is likely to flow into the coastal areas leading to lowering of daytime temperature by almost 2-3 degrees.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph might be experienced in various districts of Odisha. Cyclonic formations over a few parts might be experienced.

Since the sea breeze is expected to flow into the land, there is a strong possibility of Kalbaisakhi in various costal areas of Odisha said the MeT department.