Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre situated at Bhubaneswar has predicted that Kalbaisakhi may occur from today in various parts of Odisha.

The MeT department has further informed that the sea breeze is likely to flow into the coastal areas leading to lowering of daytime temperature by almost 2-3 degrees.

Since the sea breeze is expected to flow into the land, there is a strong possibility of Kalbaisakhi in various costal areas of Odisha said the MeT department.