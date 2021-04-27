Kalbaisakhi Predicted In Odisha, Find Details Here

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
Pic Credits: MeT Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre situated at Bhubaneswar has predicted that Kalbaisakhi may occur from today in various parts of Odisha.

The MeT department has further informed that the sea breeze is likely to flow into the coastal areas leading to lowering of daytime temperature by almost 2-3 degrees.

Since the sea breeze is expected to flow into the land, there is a strong possibility of Kalbaisakhi in various costal areas of Odisha said the MeT department.

 

You might also like
State

With 6,073 COVID-19 Cases, Fourteen Odisha Districts Slip Into Red Zone

State

Man And Son Beat Woman To Death In Odisha, See Details

State

11 Labourers Rescued As Brahmani River Swells Up During Construction In Odisha

State

Odisha Covid Death Toll Breaches 2k Mark

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.