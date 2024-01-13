Kalarabanka: 80 High Schools of Cuttack dist transformed under 5T inaugurated by CM

Cuttack: In the fourth phase, 80 High Schools of Cuttack district, which has been transformed into 5T, were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Kalarabanka, the model village of Cuttack district.

On this occasion, in the inauguration ceremony organized at the model village Kalarabanka, minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Badamba MLA Devi Prasad Mishra, Cuttack Sadar MLA Chandrasarathi Behera, Niali MLA Pramod Kumar Mallik, Cuttack Chaudwar MLA Souvik Biswal, CMC Mayor Subash Singh, Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallik, Kandhamal MP and founder of Kalarabanka High School Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Cuttack District Magistrate Narahari Behera participated in the opening ceremony and praised the Chief Minister for transforming the schools through 5T initiative. They also praised the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman VK Pandian.

On this occasion, the guests first reached Kalarabanka village where they were given a warm welcome by the village Samiti. Later they took a tour of the model village Kalarabanka in battery operated vehicles.

The guests offered floral tributes and sat on the stage in front of the statues of Gandhiji and Gopabandhu in the school premises. First Ankita Priyadarshini, a X Class student of Kalarabanka High School narrated her experience of 5T transformation.

Later, the minister, MLAs and MPs in their respective speeches praised this initiative of the government.

