Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tribute to late former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary.

CM Naveen Patnaik remembered his long association with Odisha and tweeted that, “Dr Kalam had a very long association with Odisha and naming of Kalam Island after him is our tribute to him. His humility and his contribution in the field of science will continue to inspire.”

Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.