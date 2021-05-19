Kalahandi Reports The Highest Covid Deaths In Odisha

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 21 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

With these 21 Covid deaths, the number of mortalities in the state due to Covid-19 rose to 2,378.

Three deaths reported from Kalahandi district, Two deaths each reported from Khorda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Sundergarh district respectively, One death each reported from Bargarh, Balangir, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Puri, Nayagarh, Nuapada district.

