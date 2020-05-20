COVID positive cases in Kalahandi

Kalahandi reports 11 new COVID-19 positive cases; Tally in Odisha moves to 1054

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Kalahandi district in Odisha reported 11 new COVID-19 positive  cases, informed District Collector Gavali Parag Harshad on Wednesday afternoon.

Out of the fresh positive cases, 10 persons had returned from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattishgarh and they were housed in quarantine centre, while other infected person has  been reported as the supervisor of a quarantine centre, he said.

Earlier two persons from the district have recovered from deadly disease.

