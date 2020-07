Kalahandi district collector orders all medical shops to keep a record of people with these symptoms

Kalahandi: Kalahandi district collector has asked all medical shops, drug stores, clinics to keep a record of all people visiting with symptoms like fever, cough, cold, breathing problems.

The collector also has directed them to maintain a record of people medicines for the treatment of ILI symptoms.