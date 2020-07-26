Kalahandi Deputy Collector Anisha Das

Kalahandi Deputy Collector Anisha Das suspended over dereliction in duty

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha government on  Sunday suspended  a woman  OAS officer, Anisha Das, for her negligence in discharging the government duties, lack of absolute integrity and dereliction in duty, officials said.

Das is currently working as Deputy Collector of Kalahandi district. She was transferred to Kalahandi on July 23. Previously, she was posted  as Tehsildar of  Betanati in  Mayurbhanj district.

“The Governor of Odisha, in excersise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Sub Rule-12 of OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962, hereby places the said Miss Anisha Das, OAS-A (JB), Ex-Tehsildar, Betanati, Dist: Mayurbhanj, at present- Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Kalahandi under suspension with immediate effect,” said an official communique issued by the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

