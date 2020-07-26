Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday suspended a woman OAS officer, Anisha Das, for her negligence in discharging the government duties, lack of absolute integrity and dereliction in duty, officials said.

Das is currently working as Deputy Collector of Kalahandi district. She was transferred to Kalahandi on July 23. Previously, she was posted as Tehsildar of Betanati in Mayurbhanj district.

“The Governor of Odisha, in excersise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Sub Rule-12 of OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962, hereby places the said Miss Anisha Das, OAS-A (JB), Ex-Tehsildar, Betanati, Dist: Mayurbhanj, at present- Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Kalahandi under suspension with immediate effect,” said an official communique issued by the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department.