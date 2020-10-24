Kalahandi Chattar Yatra Concluded Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kalahandi: The popular Chattar Yatra of deity Manikeswari of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district concluded on Saturday without devotees amid COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday after midnight, the Chattar of Manikeswari, representing the deity, was taken to Jenakhal on the outskirts of the town secretly after Sandhi Puja in the temple.

On Saturday early morning before sunrise, the Chattar started its return journey to the temple accompanied by servitors, Jena badya, Ghumura, Ghanta, and district administration.

Around 100 people were present at the procession of Chattar Yatra. The district administration have clamped Section 144 CrPC in Bhawanipatna town for three days. Around 10 platoon force were deployed near the temple and during the procession.

Earlier. the collector also said entry to Bhawanipatna Municipality area will be allowed only for medical/emergency purpose and movement and gathering of people are restricted to four persons at any point of time in the township from 12 am (midnight) of October 23 to 12 am (midnight) of October 25.

