Kadambini Sahitya Mohatsav held in Baripada

Baripada: Odisha’s first-ever monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ organised the ‘Kadambini Sahitya Mohatsav’ in Baripada of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The ‘Kadambini Sahitya Mohatsav’ was held at the Prayas Conference Hall in Baripada. Editor of Kadambini Itirani Samanta gave the welcome speech.

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta attended the Mohatsav and appreciated the initiative of Kadambini saying such gatherings showcase the literary excellence of these esteemed writers and authors.

Padma Shri Damayanti Beshra, who is a noted Santali author and Adivasi researcher, attended the program as the chief guest. Beshra is known for the literature of Santali language.

National award-winning film maker and Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFT) Himansu Sekhar Khatua was the guest of honour at the event.

Principal of Baripada-based MPC Autonomous College, Mukti Kanta Panda, senior Medical consultant of KIMS, Dr Harish Chaudhary, and Princes Mrinalika Manjari Bhanj Deo were the other dignitaries who shared the dais.

On this occasion, some of the esteemed writers and authors were felicitated by the guests. Along with over 300 writers and authors several eminent persons attended the program today.

At the end, Itirani Samanta thanked the participants and the people who helped in organizing the program peacefully and successfully.