Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav, Patrika Haat to be held on January 5, 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s most circulated monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ is going to organize ‘Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav’ and ‘Kadambini Patrika Haata’. These yearly mega-events of Kadambini will be held at 9.30 am on January 5, 2020 (Sunday) at the Convention Centre, Campus 6 of KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion renowned novelist Anuradha Roy will be felicitated with the ‘Nilimarani Sahitya Samman-2020’.

Also, renowned writer Haraprasad Das will be honoured with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman 2020 on this occasion.

During this one-day function ‘Sakuntala’s Daughter, the English version of the popular novel ‘Sakuntalara Jhia’ authored by Dr. Iti Samanta and published by Kadambini Media, will also be released.

The function will be inaugurated by Salman Khurshid, former Cabinet Minister of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Renowned writer Mrudula Garg and famous journalist Rahul Dev will grace the opening ceremony as the honourable guests while renowned writer Prof Shantanu Kumar Acharya will preside over the meeting.

On this occasion the Kadambini Sampadaka Samman 2020 will be given to Upendra Prasad Nayak, editor of ‘Satadru’. Besides, Priyabrata Das, Binodini Devi, Bhupen Mohapatra and Rajeswari Dalbehera will be conferred with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman 2020.

Renowned writer Dr. Iti Samanta is the editor of Kadambini while founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta is the founder of this popular magazine.

Another attraction of Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav is the state level children’s dance competition ‘KunaKuni Mela’. Hosted by Odisha’s first ever monthly children’s magazine Kunikatha, the winners of this contest will be given away with enticing prizes. The competition will be judged by some of the renowned judges of this field.

Schedule of Kadambini Mahotsav:

Registration at Kadambini Patrika Haata – 8.30 AM

Inauguration of Kadambini Patrika Haata – 9.30 AM

Inauguration of Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav – 10 AM

Kunakuni Mela – 2.30 PM (state level dance competition for children)

‘Patrika Haata’ visiting time for general spectators – 3 to 6 PM