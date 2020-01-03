Kadambini Literary Festival not just a Fest, but a literary movement

Bhubaneswar: Kadambini Literary Festival, the annual mega event by Kadambini Media has now become a literary movement. Epithet as the ‘Literary Mahakubha’ the Fest as well as the Patrika Haata will be held on January 5, 2020 at the Convention Centre of Campus VI in the KIIT premises in the capital city.

Many eminent writers, poets, novelists and editors of renowned magazines from across the country will attend the Fest that is hosted by Odisha’s most circulated monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’. The fest has earned huge recognition from all sections of people.

Awardees

Renowned novelist Anuradha Roy will be conferred with the Nilimarani Sahitya Samman 2020 on this occasion. Besides, noted writer Haraprasad Das will be conferred with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman 2020 for his immense contribution towards the world of literature.

On this occasion Upendra Prasad Nayak, editor of ‘Satadru’ will be awarded with the Kadambini Sampadaka Samman 2020. Besides, Priyabrata Das, Binodini Devi, Bhupen Mahapatra and Rajeswari Dalbehera will be honoured with the Kadambini Sahitya Sambardhana.

Guests

The Kadambini Literary Fest will be inaugurated by former Cabinet Minister of the Ministry of External Affairs Salman Khurshid.

The honourable guests on this occasion will be known writer Mrudula Garg, renowned journalist Rahul Dev, Sahitya Akademi president and noted writer Dr. Chandrasekhar Kambar and popular film actor and director Rajat Kapoor. The meeting will be presided over by renowned writer of Odisha Prof Shantanu Kumar Acharya.

Nilimarani Sahitya Samman

The award is named after late Nilimarani Samanta. Importantly, the award carries the highest monetary amount given in the literary field of Odisha to the tune of Rs. 5 lakhs. She lived in a village but left no stone unturned to educate her children. Besides, she always focused on the propagation of Odia literature and Odishan culture. She is the mother of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta and editor of Kadambini Dr. Iti Samanta. Based on her inspiration the award was launched last year.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Dr. Iti Samanta has been patronizing literature since last many years. It will not be an exaggeration to aver that the Kadambini Literary Festival is a unique approach in the country.

A number of biggies from the world of literature attend the fest and discuss about various facets of contemporary literature. The daylong event is one of the most discussed Fests not only in Odisha but also in the country.

Kadambini Patrika Haata

This year the Kadambini Patrika Haata will be opened at 9.30 am on January 5. One can find a number of magazines from across the country in different language in this literary congregation. Many book fairs are organized in the State. Yet, Kadambini Patrika Haata is a platform where we can find many magazines and newspapers, both small and big.

Magazines published from remote villages of Odisha to the branded magazines are witnessed in this mega literary haata. And most importantly, the publishers don’t need to pay any fees for participating in this festival, while they are also provided with free food and lodging facility. Not only publishers, but editors, magazine salesmen and readers take part in this unique congregation. Many books are inaugurated on this occasion. And for this, the fest is named as ‘Patrika Haata’ (Market of magazines). Anyone can visit the venue in between 3 pm to 6 pm to have a glimpse of the magazines.

Kunakuni Mela

‘Kuni Katha’ is the premier Odia monthly magazine for Kids and teens. Dr. Iti Samanta is the editor of this magazine that is published by Kadambini Media. Hence, the festival not only entertains only elder people, but it is also a place for kids and youngsters.

Kids from across the State take part in this fest. They take part in the Kunakuni Mela in the afternoon. A state level Dance competition takes place where 20 best groups from the State take part. So, another angle of the festival is to promote literature and culture among kids.

Kadambini awards carry maximum monetary amount

Another luring factor about the fest is that all the awards given on this occasion carry probably the maximum monetary amount given in the literary field. An amount of Rs. 5 lakh is provided to the awardee of the Nilimarani Sahitya Samman while the winners of the Kadambini Sahitya Samman are given with Rs. 1 lakh each. Besides, the award also contains a silver medal and a certificate. Again, the Kadambini Sampadaka Samman and Kadambini Sahitya Samman awards carry Rs. 10k each.

The winner group of the State Level Dance competition held during the Kunakuni Mela gets Rs. 25K, the group that stands 2nd is given Rs. 20k while the third winner group gets Rs. 15k. And the rest 17 groups are provided with consolation prizes.

Laudable hosting

Kadambini Literary Festival is being organized for the last many years. The fest has earned recognition from everybody related to the literary world since such a mega event is hosted without any government funds. The disciplined organization of the fest has earned much admiration over the years.

Not just a Festival, but a literary movement

Kadambini Literary Festival is now not limited to a fest, but over the years it has earned recognition as a literary movement. Not only in the state, but the mega literary event has earned glory in the national level and in the international arena. And all this has become possible due to the tough effort put by the founder of Kadambini Media Dr. Achyuta Samanta and editor of Kadambini editor Dr. Iti Samanta.