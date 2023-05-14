Justice Surya Kant inaugurates 5 Regional Judicial Academies in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated five newly established Regional Judicial Academies in Odisha. The Regional Judicial Academies opened in Angul, Balasore, Sambalpur, Berhampur in Ganjam district and Jeypore in Koraput.

Inaugurating the Regional Judicial Academies, Justice Surya Kant said the Academies would be an example for the rest of the country. He highlighted the role of district judiciary in delivery of justice to the common people and hoped that the Regional Judicial Academies will help in functioning of the district judiciary.

He also praised the establishment of virtual courts in the districts by the High Court of Orissa. He said it is a landmark step in ensuring access to justice. He said that mediation is an effective tool in alternative dispute redressal system. He advised for training the judicial officers in the Regional Judicial Academies on the mediation exercises and the legal aid activities.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar of Orissa High Court said the Regional Academies were the result of coordinated and concerted efforts of the Judges of the High Court and the District Judges and thanked the state government for the support.

He said that the academies are established in the five places after taking their geographical locations into consideration so as to form clusters for the benefit of the nearby districts.

Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi of the High Court and Chairman of Judicial Academy & Training Committee gave the welcome speech and spoke on the establishment of the Regional Judicial Academies. He said that about 300 training programmes have been conducted in the Odisha Judicial Academy in the last five years.

He hopes that the Regional Academies will prove to be immensely beneficial for the judicial officers, court staff, lawyers and their clerks as well as the other stakeholders across the state.

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, Judge, High Court of Orissa proposed the vote of thanks.

While some of the Judges physically attended the function in the Odisha Judicial Academy, the other Judges were present in the five Regional Judicial Academies and attended the function in virtual mode.