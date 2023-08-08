Justice Subhasis Talapatra sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Cuttack: Justice Subhasis Talapatra took oath as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court today. The Governor of Odisha, Shri Ganeshi Lal administered the oath to Justice Subhasis Talapatra.

Previously, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Justice Subhasis Talapatra as next Orissa High Court Chief Justice.

Prior to that he was acting as a senior judge at the Orissa High Court. An official notification for his appointment has already been released by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Central Government.

Justice Subhasis Talapatra was born on October 4, 1961 at Udaipur, Tripura. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on September 12, 1990. He was later designated as Senior Advocate on December 21, 2004. His Lordship took oath as Permanent Judge of High Court of Tripura on September 13, 2013.

He then officiated as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura in November 2018.

Having previously served as the Acting Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice Talapatra has been a respected member of the judiciary since his appointment at the Orissa High Court in June, 2022.

His appointment as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court comes after the retirement of the former Chief Justice, Dr. S. Muralidhar.