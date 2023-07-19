Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu today appointed Justice Subhasis Talapatra appointed Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. She also posted new Chief Justice of High Courts of Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana.

Justice Talapatra will assume the post of the Chief Justice after the superannuation of the present Chief Justice Dr Justice S. Muralidhar on August 7.

Justice Talapatra was elevated as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 15 November 2011 and on establishment of a separate High Court for the State of Tripura in 2013, he opted the High Court of Tripura as his parent High Court.

He has been functioning, on transfer, in the High Court of Orissa since 10 June 2022.

While Justice Alok Aradhe has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sunita Agarwal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Likewise, Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.