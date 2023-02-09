Justice Satrughana Pujahari posted OHRC Chairman, Asim Amitabh Dash reappointed as member

Bhubaneswar: Barely ten days after informing the Orissa High Court about the appointment of new members and Chairman of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), the Odisha government appointed Justice Satrughana Pujahari as its Chairman.

The State government appointed Justice Satrughana Pujahari, a former Judge of Orissa High Court, as the new OHRC Chairman and reappointed advocate Asim Amitabh Dash as its member.

Justice Satrughana will assume the charge of OHRC Chairman from Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel, who held the post since November, 2020. It is to be noted here that Justice Pujahari was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Orissa High Court in November, 2013 and as a Judge on November 19, 2018. Before joining the Orissa High Court in 2018, he was posted as Judge of the Madras High Court in November 2017.

On the other hand, this is the second time that Asim Amitabh Das has been named as the member of the rights panel. He was the OHRC member between August, 2019 and November, 2022.