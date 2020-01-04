Cuttack: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Sanju Panda, senior most judge of the Orissa High Court, as the Acting Chief Justice of that high court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Kumari Justice Sanju Panda, senior most judge of the Orissa High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 05th January, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Kaplesh Satyendra Jhaveri, Chief Justice, Orissa High Court,” said a communique of Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Panda will take charge of her office on January 5, 2020. She will succeed Justice Kaplesh Satyendra Jhaveri, who retired on Saturday.