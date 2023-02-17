Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra to become CJ of Jharkhand High Court

Bhubaneswar: Justice Sanjaya kumar Mishra to become the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice informed in a tweet on Friday. He also congratulated Justice Mishra.

“Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge in Uttarakhand High Court & ( PHC: Orissa) has been appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court,” tweeted the Union Minister.

“I extend my best wishes to him !,” he also wrote in the tweet.

The name of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, who is presently a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court, had been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as the new Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court in last December.

It is to be noted that Justice Mishra who hails from Odisha has served as the acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.