Justice S Muralidhar To Be Appointed As Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

Cuttack: Justice S. Muralidhar is all set to become the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, according to a Supreme Court Collegium Resolution.

Justice S. Muralidhar will get the new appointment following the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind. He will take the charge from present Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq.

Currently, Justice Muralidhar is serving as a Judge in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana since his appointment on March 6, 2020.

Prior to this, he was appointed as a Judge of Delhi High Court in May 2006.