Justice S Muralidhar To Be Appointed As Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

Justice S Muralidhar To Be Appointed As Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

By WCE 3

Cuttack: Justice S. Muralidhar is all set to become the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, according to a Supreme Court Collegium Resolution.

Justice S. Muralidhar will get the new appointment following the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind. He will take the charge from present Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq.

Currently, Justice Muralidhar is serving as a Judge in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana since his appointment on March 6, 2020.

Prior to this, he was appointed as a Judge of Delhi High Court in May 2006.

You might also like
State

Famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar to reopen for devotees; Details here

Features

‘Village of black horses’ left in the lurch courtesy COVID-19

State

GST Fraud Notice Of Rs.110 Cr Served On Vegetable Vendor In Odisha

State

CM Announces Rs.289.42 Crore Package For MSMEs To Combat Covid Pandemic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.