Justice Mohammad Rafiq takes oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar: Justice Mohammad Rafiq is took oath as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on today.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal administered Justice Mohammad Rafiq the oaths of office and of secrecy at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

After consultation with the Chief Justice of India, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice Mohammad Rafiq from Meghalaya High Court on April 23.

Currently, the Orissa High Court has been functioning under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda since January 5, 2020 following the retirement of Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri.

Justice Rafiq, who was born in Sujangarh, Churu, started his law practice in 1984. He practiced exclusively in the Rajasthan High Court in almost all branches of law. He served as an advocate from 1999 to 2006.

He was appointed as Justice at the Rajasthan High Court in 2008 and was elevated as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court in 2019.