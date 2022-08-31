Justice DP Mohapatra, Former Judge SC & Orissa HC Passes Away

Cuttack: Justice Deba Priya Mohapatra, former Judge of Supreme Court and Odisha High Court has passed away today.

Justice DP Mohapatra was born on 3rd August, 1937. Enrolled Advocate of Orissa High Court on 12th October, 1960.

He practised on Constitutional, Civil and Criminal side in Orissa High Court and in Subordinate Courts.

He worked as Additional Standing Counsel, Government of Orissa from August, 1967 to February, 1969. Standing Counsel for Transport Department from March, 1969 to February, 1976. Appointed Additional Government Advocate in March, 1976.

He also served as the Judge of Orissa High Court from 18.11.1983 – 15.2.1996 and was Elevated as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on 16.2.1996 and Judge of Supreme Court of India on 9.12.1998.