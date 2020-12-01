Bhubaneswar: Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel took charge as Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today.

Justice Patel was appointed as OHRC Chairperson on November 27, after Governor Ganeshi Lal had approved his appointment following the recommendation made by the committee headed by chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik.

Justice Patel has served as Orissa High Court Judge from 2008 to 2015. He has also served as Prinicipal Secretay to Government of Odisha, Law Department from 2007 to 2008.

He will replace Justice BP Das, who had retired on November 14.