Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel Takes Charge As OHRC Chairman

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel took charge as Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today.

Justice Patel was appointed as OHRC Chairperson on November 27, after Governor Ganeshi Lal had approved his appointment following the recommendation made by the committee headed by chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik.

Justice Patel has served as Orissa High Court Judge from 2008 to 2015. He has also served as Prinicipal Secretay to Government of Odisha, Law Department from 2007 to 2008.

He will replace Justice BP Das, who had retired on November 14.

You might also like
State

How to Stop Corona Caller Tune on Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Number, Here are the…

State

5 Succumb To Covid In Odisha As Death Toll Rises To 1,744

State

4 Critical As Land Dispute Turns Ugly In Odisha’s Puri

State

COVID-19: Odisha Reports Lowest Ever Positives In The Last 6 Months

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.