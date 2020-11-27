Bhubaneswar: Justice Bijaya Krushna Patel, former judge of Orissa high court, has been appointed as chairman of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), a notification said on Friday.

” In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 22 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 (Act 10 of 1994 ), the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel, Former Judge of Orissa High Court to be the Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission with effect from the date he assumes charges of his Office,” said a notification issued by the State Law Department.

A native of Sundargarh district, Justice Patel had served as judge of the Orissa high court from January 17, 2008 till January 23, 2015. Prior to that, Justice Patel had also served as principal secretary, law department of the state government.

The OHRC chairman post is vacant since November 14 after the retirement of Justice B P Das.