Just appear an online exam to get this government job; Apply soon

If you want to do a government job, here is an opportunity for you as then Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is giving this opportunity to the youth. UPPCL has invited applications for the posts of Account Clerk.

Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions have the last chance to apply. The application process ends today i.e. on October 27, 2020.

Know more about the vacancy:

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application: October 6, 2020

Last date for submission of application: October 27, 2020

Post Details:

Name of the post: Account Clerk

Number of posts: 102 posts

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates has been fixed to 18 years and maximum age to 40 years.

Educational Qualification: It is mandatory for the candidates to have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized university. For full information related to this, read the notification (link given below).

How to apply: Candidates should visit the respective website and complete the online application process as per the existing guidelines. After the application is complete, take a printout of it and keep it safe for the upcoming selection process.

Selection Process: The candidates for this job will be selected on the basis of online examination.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.