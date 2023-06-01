Junior Revenue Assistant in Keonjhar of Odisha under Vigilance Scanner

Keonjhar: A short while ago, the Odisha Vigilance has conducted a raid on a Junior Revenue Assistant (JRA) in the office of the Tahasildar in Ghatagaon block of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The JRA has been identified as Debashis Panda. He has been apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The said employee was accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) from a complainant for issuance of partition pattas (ROR) in favor of the complainant and his siblings in two cases as per revenue law.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Panda, Junior Revenue Assistant and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Panda from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.12 dt.31.5.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Panda, JRA. Detailed report awaited in this mater.

