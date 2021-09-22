Junior National Kho Kho Championship 2021 inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 40th Junior National Kho Kho Championship 2021 was inaugurated at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in Campus 13 of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology ( KIIT) in the capital city of Odisha at 3 pm on Wednesday.

As per reports, the Championship will continue for five days till September 26. About 53 teams constituting of 636 sports persons from different States will participate in the Championship. Out of the teams 28 boys’ team and 25 girls’ team will participate.

Hosted by Odisha Government, the matches of the Championship are being played at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium of KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has thanked the Sports Department for providing chance to organise the Championship.