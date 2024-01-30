Junior Engineer in Vigilance net: Assets worth crores including triple storeyed building, 14 plots, cash recovered

Malkangiri: The Vigilance team which conducted raids at 7 locations of Sanjaya Kumar Mohanty, the Junior Engineer (JE) of CADA Division in Malkangiri district recovered movable and immovable assets worth Crores in his name and his family members.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Mohanty today at 7 places in Bhubaneswar (Khurda), Balasore and Malkangiri districts i.e;

Triple storeyed building located at Deulipanchughanta, Jaleswar, Balasore.

2-BHK Flat in Green Homes Apartment at Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

Rented residential house at Malkangiri.

Residential house of house owner of Sri Mohanty at Malkangiri.

House of his relative at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar.

House of his native village at Paikasida, Jaleswar, Balasore.

Office Chamber of Sri Sanjaya Mohanty in the premises of O/o. E.E, CADA Division, Malkangiri.

During the searches, the anti-corruption team seized the following assets:

One triple storeyed building located at Deulipanchughanta, Jaleswar, Balasore with area approx 10,000 Sqft.

One 2-BHK Flat in Green Homes Apartment at Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar with area approx 1200 Sqft.

14 plots in prime area of Jaleswar Town. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/ flat/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Cash Rs.1,43,220/-.

1 four wheeler (Honda City) & 2 two wheelers worth about Rs.12.70 lakh.

Bank & Insurance deposits worth approx Rs.8 Lakhs.

Gold and household articles worth over Rs.14.18 Lakhs.

Sanjaya Kumar Mohanty, JE is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

Further probe is in progress, said sources.